BOSTON Dec 11 Attorney General Eric Holder said
on Tuesday that U.S. election officials should register eligible
voters automatically and take steps to reduce the long lines
Americans confronted in national elections on Nov. 6.
In a speech in Boston, Holder became the highest-ranking
official to call for voting changes since President Barack Obama
expressed exasperation with the hours-long queues during his
re-election victory speech.
"Modern technology provides ways to address many of the
problems that impede the efficient administration of elections,"
Holder said, according to a copy of the speech obtained by
Reuters prior to delivery
