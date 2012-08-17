* Ruling affects five of state's 67 counties
* Majority of black voters cast ballots early in 2008
By Drew Singer
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 New rules that reduce the
number of early voting days in Florida are an unfair burden on
minorities, a U.S. federal court said in a ruling that upheld
the U.S. Justice Department's decision to block the changes in
five of the state's 67 counties.
The Justice Department and civil rights groups had argued
that a 2011 Florida law allowing counties to reduce the window
for early voting from 96 hours per week to as few as 48 made it
more difficult for minorities to vote than whites.
The federal government blocked the rules from taking effect
in five counties -- Collier, Hendry, Osceola, Polk and Lee -- by
invoking the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which allows it to veto
voting rules changes in certain states and counties with
histories of racial repression.
In its ruling late on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said in an
unsigned opinion that Florida failed to prove its law didn't
discriminate.
Florida's 62 other counties are not protected by the
provision in the Voting Rights Act cited by the Justice
Department, so their voting rules changes took effect
immediately.
In June, Florida told the District Court in Washington that
reducing early voting hours did not affect overall turnout.
In the 2008 presidential election, more than half of black
voters in Florida cast their ballots during the early voting
period, twice the rate of white voters.
Florida's new rules also require that precincts be closed on
the Sunday before Election Day, when black churches in Florida
traditionally transport members from services straight to voting
booths through the "Get Your Souls to the Polls" program.
Florida cannot appeal the court's decision yet, because it
has yet to rule on state changes to third-party voter
registration rules. Lawyers representing Florida did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Regardless of whether Florida appeals, opponents of the
voting hours reductions now will challenge them in the state's
62 other counties on the grounds that they are not uniform with
the rest of the state.
"If we don't do it, I'm positive someone else will," said
Dale Ho, a lawyer with the Legal Defense Fund, one of the
advocacy groups involved in the case.
The court, however, upheld a separate measure that requires
Florida voters who moved between counties to file provisional
ballots on Election Day if they haven't changed their address in
time.