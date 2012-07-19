By Laura L. Myers
| SEATTLE, July 18
SEATTLE, July 18 Washington will become the
first U.S. state to allow eligible residents to register to vote
through Facebook, in an initiative due to launch this month,
Brian Zylstra, a spokesman for the secretary of state's office,
said on Wednesday.
Online voter registration has existed in Washington since
2008, but the latest effort to i ncrease voter participation is
designed for users who already have a Facebook account.
Through a software application interface jointly developed
by Facebook and Microsoft Corp. at no cost to the state, users
wishing to register online to vote will be able to do so on the
official Facebook page of the secretary of state.
To complete the registration process, an applicant must
provide a name and birth date, which Facebook already collects
from its users' profiles, and a state identification number or
driver's license number, said Shane Hamlin, the state's
co-director of elections.
But Hamlin said the additional data is not shared with the
social media network, which says it has more t han 900 million
users worldwide.
"Once you start the process, you're no longer entering data
on Facebook. Facebook is not collecting any of the data," Hamlin
said.
The program also allows users to express their fondness for
the process by choosing to "like" the application, thus
recommending it to their Facebook friends.
Separately, the nonpartisan group Rock the Vote, which
focuses on increasing political involvement of young people,
launched its own online tool on July 9 to connect with
Washington's existing Internet registration process.
Heather Smith, president of Rock the Vote, told Reuters that
the group's "first-ever collaboration" with Washington state is
one that "targets young people to allow them to register to vote
completely online."
No printing, signing or mailing a form to a state office is
involved. Rock the Vote plans to launch similar online efforts
in California, Oregon and Nevada, Smith said.
Washington has about 3.7 million registered voters out of
6.8 million residents, according to a state website.
"These are two separate initiatives but they utilize the
same concept," Hamlin said.