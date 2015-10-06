By Curtis Skinner
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 6 California Governor Jerry
Brown signed legislation on Tuesday aimed at closing the wage
gap between men and women, a law that supporters say is among
the strongest in the country.
Brown signed the California Fair Pay Act in the San
Francisco Bay Area city of Richmond at the Rosie the Riveter
National Historic Park, which honors women who worked in
factories during World War Two.
"The inequities that have plagued our state and have
burdened women forever are slowly being resolved with this kind
of bill," Brown, a Democrat, said at the signing event.
The bill, authored by Democratic state Senator Hannah-Beth
Jackson, prohibits employees from facing retaliation for
discussing their pay rates at work.
It also allows workers to challenge disparities in pay
between people doing similar jobs or doing the same jobs at
different work sites for the same company.
"Today is a momentous day for California, and it is long
overdue. Equal pay isn't just the right thing for women, it's
the right thing for our economy and for California," Jackson
said.
Brown's office said in a statement the bill was "among the
strongest in the nation" and received bipartisan support.
The California Chamber of Commerce initially opposed the
bill, but the business group said last week it ultimately came
around because the legislation created a "fair balance" for
workers and employers.
In 2013, a woman working full time in California made about
84 cents for every dollar a man earned, according to Equal
Rights Advocates, a gender justice group. Disparities were
particularly stark for Latina and African-American women,
according to the group.
It said roughly 1.75 million households in California are
headed by women, adding that the wage gap between the sexes
costs families in the state some $39 billion annually.
"The win here is undeniable. We think of 2015 as the year of
fair pay," Equal Rights Advocates Executive Director Noreen
Farrell said in a statement.
The bill was one of a package of reforms pushed by the
state's Legislative Women's Caucus, which also aimed to make
workplace scheduling more accommodating to families and increase
aid to infants and children. Those bills have not been passed.
President Barack Obama's administration has also made gender
pay discrimination a priority, signing in 2009 the Lilly
Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and taking executive actions on the issue
last year.
