By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 Raising the U.S. minimum wage
would lead to the loss of about half a million jobs by late 2016
but lift almost a million Americans out of poverty, the
Congressional Budget Office forecast in a report on Tuesday that
reignited debate over one of President Barack Obama's top
priorities this year.
Buoyed by polls showing three-quarters of Americans in favor
of a minimum wage hike, Obama and his fellow Democrats advocate
raising the minimum hourly wage to $10.10 from the current $7.25
in a move to boost the stagnant wages of millions of low-income
workers.
In the long term, Democrats also want to tie future minimum
wage increases to inflation, avoiding the legislative fights
over wages for lower-paying jobs.
The Obama administration challenged the CBO's estimates on
potential job losses, citing the findings of a large group of
private economists who saw little or no negative impact from a
minimum wage hike.
White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason
Furman said CBO's report failed to take into account that higher
wages would make more workers more productive and save employers
money through, for example, lower absenteeism in the workplace.
Republicans in Congress and allies in the business community
have long argued that minimum wage hikes encourage employers to
shed workers to help offset higher salaries, and have vowed to
fight the move ahead of the congressional elections in November.
They quickly seized on one of the findings in the CBO
report: that raising the minimum wage in three annual steps to
$10.10 an hour would result in about 500,000 jobs being lost by
late 2016.
"With unemployment Americans' top concern, our focus should
be creating, not destroying, jobs for those who need them most,"
said Brendan Buck, a spokesman for House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner, a Republican.
But Democrats also found something to tout in the report,
which found that a $10.10 minimum hourly wage would bring
900,000 people above the poverty threshold of $24,100 a year for
a family of four. Some 300,000 people would be lifted out of
poverty if the minimum wage were raised to $9 an hour in two
annual steps, CBO said.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said that enacting the
wage hike would put "more money in the pockets of millions of
consumers, strengthening the economic security of working
families, and closing the opportunity gap for those struggling
most to make ends meet."
The non-partisan CBO also said that increasing the hourly
wage could reduce U.S. budget deficits by a small amount for
several years, though it would then increase them slightly in
later years.
Nearly half of all U.S. states have enacted their own
minimum wage increases, with 21, plus the District of Columbia,
mandating an hourly minimum wage higher than the current federal
level.
UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS BATTLE
In the run-up to the November elections, when the entire
435-member House and 36 of 100 Senate seats are up for grabs,
Democrats are making income inequality and stagnant wages a
centerpiece of their campaigns.
The Democratic-controlled Senate could debate minimum wage
legislation as early as next month, according to leadership
aides.
CBO estimated that families in poverty would see a total $5
billion increase in real income with a minimum wage of $10.10 an
hour and $1 billion under a $9 hourly wage.
Altogether, 16.5 million workers would see their earnings
rise with a $10.10 hourly wage, while 7.6 million would benefit
at the $9-an-hour wage, according to the CBO report.
Besides arguing for a minimum wage increase, Democrats also
have been calling for a renewal of federal unemployment
insurance benefits, which expired at the end of December.
Republicans have blocked renewing the temporary benefits
aimed at those without a job for extended periods in the
aftermath of a deep economic recession, arguing that job
creation steps instead of subsidies were needed.
The U.S. unemployment rate currently sits at 6.6 percent,
down from a post-recession high of 10 percent in 2009 but still
painfully high.
Senate Republicans and Democrats so far have failed to reach
a compromise on the benefits.
Noting the difficulties in projecting the employment impact
of a minimum wage increase, CBO said, "There is about a
two-thirds chance that the effect would be in the range between
a very slight reduction in employment and a reduction in
employment of 1.0 million workers" under a $10.10 hourly wage.
At a minimum hourly wage of $9, CBO estimated, the
employment picture could range from a very slight increase to a
loss of 200,000 jobs.