WASHINGTON Feb 24 Democratic and Republican
state governors emerged from talks with President Barack Obama
on Monday in a civil mood - until the topic moved to raising the
minimum wage.
Two governors traded sharp partisan blows on the subject,
with Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, a Republican, accusing
Obama of focusing on raising the minimum wage at the expense of
creating new jobs.
"What I worry about is that this president, the White House,
seems to be waving the white flag of surrender," said Jindal, a
potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate, who was at an
annual conference of governors in Washington.
"The Obama economy is now the minimum wage economy. I think
we can do better than that," Jindal told reporters outside the
White House meeting, arguing Obama should build the Keystone XL
crude oil pipeline and do more to spur oil and gas jobs.
Obama wants to raise the minimum wage to $10.10 per hour
from the current $7.25. Polls show three quarters of Americans
favor the plan, and Obama has said Republicans are out of touch
on the issue.
Republicans argue the measure would hurt the economy, citing
a Congressional Budget Office study that showed it would lead to
the loss of about half a million jobs by late 2016, even as it
lifts almost a million people out of poverty.
Jindal's jab drew a counterattack from Connecticut Governor
Dan Malloy, a Democrat.
"Just one second. Until a few moments ago, we were going
down a pretty cooperative road," Malloy said, noting his state
is working on legislation that would raise its minimum wage to
$10.10 from the current level of $8.70.
"I don't know what the heck was a reference to white flag
when it comes to people making $404 a week. That's the most
insane statement I've ever heard," he told reporters, drawing a
rebuke of "Now, now," from Republican Oklahoma Governor Mary
Fallin, the chair of the National Governors Association.
Malloy added: "You just heard what I think ended up being
probably the most partisan statement that we've had all
weekend."
White House spokesman Jay Carney, speaking to reporters
after the exchange, defended Obama's initiative.
"The president's trying to create a national economy where
the minimum wage is $10.10 an hour. Perhaps Governor Jindal
prefers a Governor Jindal economy of $7.25 an hour, but the
president certainly doesn't," Carney said.