By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 18 Three Los Angeles City
Council members have launched a bid to nearly double the minimum
wage for hotel workers in the U.S.'s second-largest metropolis
to $15.37 an hour, among the highest rates proposed for any of
the country's private-sector workers.
The "living wage" proposal would apply to about 11,000
workers at hotels in Los Angeles with more than 100 rooms,
helping to lift employees out of poverty and spur the city
economy, supporters of the proposal said.
The hotel sector immediately voiced opposition to the
proposed wage hike, saying it unfairly singles out one industry
for mandatory pay rises and would likely force some hotels to
scale back operations or the number of workers they hire.
Employers in other sectors and hotel owners in neighboring
jurisdictions are generally required to pay their workers no
more than $8 an hour, the current state minimum wage in
California which is set to rise to $9 this summer.
The debate comes as President Barack Obama pushes Congress
to raise the federal minimum wage to $10.10 an hour, from $7.25,
following enactment of higher minimum wages by nearly half of
all states and the District of Columbia.
A number of cities have adopted or are considering minimum
wage proposals, including a citywide $15-per-hour rate urged by
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and a $12.16 hourly rate previously
approved for anyone working under a municipal contract in Los
Angeles.
City law requires the economic consequences of such a
proposal to undergo a review by the city's legislative analyst
before a formal ordinance can be drafted.
Three council members - Mike Bonin, Nury Martinez and Curren
Price, representing the city's affluent Westside, the San
Fernando Valley and downtown, respectively - introduced a motion
on Tuesday calling for a study of the issue.
They pointed to city Economic Development Department
findings that 43 percent of hotel workers in Los Angeles earn
wages that leave them far below the federal poverty line, which
has been a drag on the city's economic recovery.
RIPPLE EFFECTS
According to Economic Policy Institute research cited by
living-wage backers, Los Angeles stands to gain more than $70
million in economic activity from raising the pay of hotel
workers, giving them more disposable income to spend.
"Study after study tells us that poverty, unemployment, and
income disparity are plaguing Los Angeles," said Price, who
chairs the Economic Development Committee, which will vote next
week on the motion for a study.
"The folks who are going to be earning these additional
wages aren't going to be investing them on Wall Street," Price
said. "They're going to be getting groceries and shoes and
furniture, their tires repaired."
He and other sponsors also argued that public investment in
tourist attractions such as Hollywood Boulevard, Venice Beach
and the Convention Center, as well as in transportation
infrastructure, has benefited hotel owners.
According to their motion, L.A.'s hospitality industry has
posted three consecutive years of growth, with an occupancy rate
topping 75 percent, well above the national average of 62
percent, and a "revenue per room available" rate of $100 - a
12-year high.
"Unfortunately, too many hotel workers have been left
behind, especially women that are the majority of hotel
housekeepers," Martinez said.
Bob Amano, executive director of the Hotel Association of
Los Angeles, said the move to raise hotels' minimum wage
citywide reneges on an understanding reached in 2007, when a
living wage measure was adopted for workers in hotels in the
immediate vicinity of Los Angeles International Airport.
Those workers are now paid a minimum of $15.37 an hour, the
basis of the wage floor now proposed citywide by Bonin, Martinez
and Price.
But Amano said the industry was led to believe then that the
higher minimum rate for LAX-area hotel workers would not be
expanded citywide except under stringent conditions that he
argued have not been met. Those include showing that hotels
elsewhere have benefited from the same level of public
investment as those in the LAX corridor.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman, additional reporting in Seattle by
Bryan Cohen; editing by Dan Whitcomb and G Crosse)