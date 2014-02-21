By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Feb 21 President Barack Obama on
Friday singled out New Jersey's embattled Republican Governor
Chris Christie for criticism for balking at a push to raise the
minimum wage, a move favored by most Americans.
During a meeting with top advisors and a group of 14
Democratic governors at the White House, Obama said Republican
governors were out of touch with their constituents on the
issue.
"For example, in New Jersey, even though the Republican
governor opposed it, it passed by 60 percent," he said,
referring to Christie's veto on a state wage hike that later
became a ballot initiative approved by voters.
Obama wants to raise the minimum wage to $10.10 per hour
from the current $7.25. Polls show three quarters of Americans
favor the plan.
The proposal has little chance of approval by Congress. The
Congressional Budget Office said it would lead to the loss of
about half a million jobs by late 2016, even as it lifts almost
a million people out of poverty.
The meeting on Friday focused on state initiatives to raise
the minimum wage. Obama made a similar jab at Christie, a
potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate, during a
dinner on Thursday with the Democratic governors.
"Governor Christie opposed it; it got 60 percent of the vote
- because voters understood this is the right thing to do, and
it will be good for the economy, not bad for the economy," he
said.
Christie's national political ambitions have been threatened
recently by the disclosure of his aides' roles in the New Jersey
lane closures for the George Washington Bridge, which caused
days of traffic in the town of Fort Lee. Emails show that his
staff closed the lanes in September after Fort Lee's Democratic
mayor declined to support Christie's re-election bid last year.