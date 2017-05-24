By Bob Chiarito
| OAK BROOK, Ill.
OAK BROOK, Ill. May 24 Hundreds of fast-food
workers demanding wage increases marched on Wednesday outside of
the McDonald's Corp headquarters in a Chicago suburb
during the company's annual shareholder meeting.
The demonstrators were part of a larger, nationwide protest
organized by the labor group "Fight for 15," which has regularly
targeted McDonald's calling for higher pay and union rights for
workers. Dozens of protesters also rallied outside of United
Airlines shareholder meeting in downtown Chicago.
"I saw my mother, who worked 30 years for Hardees, struggle
on food stamps to raise her family and now I'm doing the same
thing," said Terrance Wise, a 42-year-old from Kansas City who
was protesting outside the McDonald's meeting.
Wise said he has worked at McDonald's for three years and
still only earns $7.65 an hour for the full-time job. He said he
also relies on food stamps to support his three daughters.
"Instead of paying their CEO $15 million, they should give
him $10 million and pay their workers what’s right," he said.
The Fight for 15 group's main demand is for a minimum wage of
$15 an hour. Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook earned $15.3
million in total compensation last year, according to company
data.
Shareholders inside the McDonald's meeting did not ask about
the protests during a question and answer session with company
officials.
Easterbrook focused on the fast-food giant's plans for
delivering food with UberEats and the roll out of new products.
The company said on Wednesday it invests in its workers by
helping them to earn degrees and acquire on-the-job skills. In
2015, the company raised the average hourly pay to around $10
for workers in the restaurants it owns.
However, most U.S. McDonald's workers are employed by
franchisees who set their own wages.
Workers' hopes for an increase in the $7.25-per-hour federal
minimum wage were dashed last year when Republicans retained
control of Congress in the U.S. election. Opponents of raising
the minimum wage say higher costs would force restaurants to cut
hiring, and some businesses would not survive.
Still, voters in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and Washington
have approved state minimum wage increases, encouraging
advocates to continue pressing their case at local levels.
Workers on Wednesday also gathered outside of McDonald's near
downtown Los Angeles.
Scores of protesters were arrested during a nationwide
protest weeks after Republican Donald Trump won the White House
in the November election. At various times on the campaign
trail, Trump suggested U.S. workers were overpaid, but also that
the minimum wage should be raised.
"I can't take care of my kids. We need to be paid a living
wage," said Betty Douglas, a 59-year-old mother of three and
McDonald's employee said on Wednesday in Oak Brook.
(Writing by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago, Additional reporting
by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Lucy Nicholson in Los
Angeles; Editing by Frances Kerry)