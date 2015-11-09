By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 9 U.S. fast-food workers will
strike in 270 cities on Tuesday in a protest for higher wages
and union rights that they hope will catch the attention of
candidates in 2016 elections, organizers said.
The walkouts will be followed by protests in 500 cities by
low-wage workers in such sectors as fast food and home and child
care, a statement by organizers of the Fight for $15 campaign
said on Monday.
The protests and strikes are aimed at gaining candidates'
support heading into the 2016 election for a minimum wage of $15
an hour and union rights, it said.
Last December the group staged similar protests in some 200
cities.
The Fight for $15 campaign began in late 2012 and a major
backer is the Service Employees International Union.
Many U.S. cities and municipalities have set a higher base
rate than the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.
The strikes and protests will include workers from
McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King
, KFC and other restaurants, the statement said.
The scheduled protests will take place as McDonald's is
holding an investor meeting.
Glenn Spencer, vice president of the Workforce Freedom
Initiative at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a blog that
few workers actually would strike. He wrote that the protests
are part of union leaders' goal of signing up fast-food workers
to boost union revenues.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)