(Adds flag burned outside Republican presidential debate)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Nov 10 Thousands of protesters took to
the streets across the U.S. on Tuesday to demand a $15-an-hour
minimum wage and union rights for fast food workers, a campaign
intended to attract support from national political candidates
ahead of the 2016 elections.
Organizers said thousands of low-wage workers walked off
their jobs in some 270 cities across the country to take part in
the "Fight for $15" campaign.
A rally by several hundred activists outside a Milwaukee
arena where the televised Republican presidential debate was
taking place briefly became tense when one protester burned an
American flag. The crowd dispersed not long after police moved
in to extinguish the small fire.
Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in New York,
where they were joined by Mayor Bill DeBlasio, and some 500
marched through downtown Los Angeles. Events were also held in
Detroit, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.
Leaders said that workers from McDonald's Corp,
Wendys Co, Restaurant Brands International Inc's
Burger King, Yum Brands Inc's KFC and other
restaurants would take part.
But Lisa McComb, a spokeswoman for McDonald's, said that
only "a handful" of its employees took part in protests she
called "staged events," and only three walked off their jobs.
"To date since these days of action have begun, this is the
smallest actual McDonald's employee participation that we're
aware of," McComb said. McDonald's is the world's biggest
restaurant chain and a high-profile target of the marches.
In a move apparently timed to show solidarity with the
movement, Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto and New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats, hiked the minimum hourly wage to
$15 for city and state government workers, respectively. The
increases will be phased in over several years.
The protests were aimed in part at gaining political support
for a minimum hourly wage of $15 and union rights as income
inequality looms as an issue in the November 2016 presidential
election.
"The money I bring home can barely take care of my rent,"
said Alvin Major, a 50-year-old KFC worker who was among about
200 protesters who blocked traffic in Brooklyn.
Brigette Perez, who makes $11 an hour working at a Del Taco
restaurant in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, said she
struggles to support her four children on the paycheck she
receives.
"It's really hard for me and for (my kids) to see me just
leave out the door, trying to make ends meet. And then we're on
a budget, because we have to go paycheck to paycheck," she said.
The minimum wage for fast-food workers will rise to $15 by
2018 in New York City and statewide by 2021.
Many U.S. cities and municipalities have a higher base rate than
the federal hourly minimum of $7.25.
The Fight for $15 campaign began in 2012 and the Service
Employees International Union is a major backer. Last December
the group staged similar protests in some 200 cities.
Among Democratic presidential candidates, front-runner
Hillary Clinton, who backs a federal minimum of $12 an hour, and
Martin O'Malley tweeted support for the protests and strikes.
Another Democratic presidential candidate, Vermont Senator
Bernie Sanders, told about 250 mostly black and Hispanic
protesters in Washington that U.S. workers deserved a living
wage.
About 100 protesters at a Chicago McDonald's blocked the
drive-through lanes during rush hour, chanting, "We work! We
sweat! Put 15 on my check!"
Industry lobby groups contend the proposed pay raises would
be unsustainable and cause them to cut jobs.
Michael Mabry, the chief operating officer of Texas-based
Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes, said base pay of $15 would
reduce entry-level jobs. Restaurants also could cut staff and
thus drive away customers, he said.
"There are unintended consequences when you make a blanket
statement of $15 an hour," Mabry said.
(Reporting By Laila Kearney in New York, Ian Simpson and Lacey
Johnson in Washington, Emmett Berg in Oakland, Justin Madden in
Chicago and Phoenix Tso and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing
by Ian Simpson and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bill Trott, Andrew
Hay, Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)