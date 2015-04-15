(Repeating story for additional subscribers without changes to
text)
By Nathan Layne and Lisa Baertlein
April 15 Tens of millions of dollars and
counting. That's how much the Service Employees International
Union (SEIU) has spent so far on a three-year campaign to
improve the plight of low-wage retail and fast-food workers, an
analysis of public filings shows.
The money, which has gone to labor groups, lawyers and
others involved in the effort, has provided financial firepower
for a movement that has made surprising progress in its push for
lifting wages, successfully making the issue part of the public
conversation.
In recent months, cities have passed or introduced laws to
require higher minimum wages within their boundaries. Wal-Mart
Stores and McDonald's Corp, among a number of
big employers, have raised minimum pay. And on Wednesday,
organizers say, tens of thousands of people will fan out across
200 U.S. cities in the biggest rally since the campaign got its
start in late 2012.
But the union's critics are focused on another number: zero.
That's the tally of fast-food workers who have joined SEIU's
membership rolls since the campaign began. And with McDonald's
and other deep-pocketed fast-food chains determined to fight
back any attempts at unionization, organizing the industry is an
objective that even labor advocates warn might not be
achievable.
The lack of organizing success to date has led some to ask
whether the union should continue spending large sums to better
the lives of workers who are unlikely to become members. One
SEIU organizer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
members would get "restless" if progress on boosting membership
wasn't evident after a few years.
U.S. fast-food workers have been notoriously difficult to
organize due to high turnover and a fragmented industry
structure. Most outlets are independently operated by
franchisees and have generally been considered legally separate
from the parent chain. That means organizing efforts would have
to be waged restaurant by restaurant.
"The SEIU is on a failed mission," said Rick Berman, a
powerful lobbyist for the tobacco, alcohol and food and beverage
industries, who is using his groups such as the Center for Union
Facts (CUF) to oppose SEIU and low-wage workers. "Most of these
fast-food strikes are the equivalent of a Potemkin village."
Mary Kay Henry, president of the SEIU, which has nearly 2
million members, disagrees, saying the McDonald's and Wal-Mart
pay hikes have helped shift the balance of power toward workers.
She said pundits and business groups had underestimated the
movement's impact on wages and was doing so again on its
prospects for unionizing low-wage workers.
"We are quite confident there will be a breakthrough in
having the union recognized as part of this growing movement,"
she told Reuters. "We think a settlement in fast-food would be
catalytic for other kinds of workers in the service sector, like
Wal-Mart, like home care workers, like childcare workers, like
workers at airports all across this nation."
The SEIU wouldn't say exactly how much it has spent in its
efforts on behalf of low-wage workers. But the Employment
Policies Institute (EPI), a research arm of Berman's CUF,
estimates the union has spent some $50 million on an array of
local worker committees, lawyers and consultants that have
worked on a broad campaign to help low-wage workers, including
efforts to influence legislation at the state and city level.
Of that total, Reuters was able to independently verify in
SEIU's annual filings $24 million allocated to 8 worker
organizations whose stated purpose, as cited in labor department
filings or online job advertisements, was to work for better
conditions in the fast-food and retail industries. That compares
to the approximately $28 million the union put toward getting
Barack Obama elected president in 2008.
SEIU's annual report showed a pattern of increased spending
last year. For instance, outlays to the Fast Food Workers
Committee, one of the worker organizations, more than doubled to
$3.8 million, while public relations firm Berlin Rosen took in
$1.3 million, up from around $850,000 in 2013.
TOUGH OPPOSITION
Henry said the SEIU in the United States is following
examples set in Australia and Denmark, where unionized fast-food
workers have hammered out labor agreements. The union here faces
well-funded opposition on myriad fronts, however, something that
was not as big a factor in the other countries.
The National Restaurant Association and the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, which are among the roughly two dozen business groups
to have opposed raising the minimum wage, together spent $342.4
million to lobby U.S. lawmakers from 2012 to 2014, according to
data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics'
OpenSecrets.org.
Groups such as Berman's CUF fight the fast-food industry's
public relations battles. And, the International Franchise
Association, which represents large franchisors and franchisees,
is flexing its political muscle as well.
Still, Sarita Gupta, executive director at Jobs With Justice,
a worker advocacy group involved in the "Fight for 15" campaign,
said worker groups will continue to target state and city
efforts to improve pay and working conditions for workers
whether or not they are in unions. She cited as an example a
bill introduced in Connecticut, co-sponsored by the local SEIU
chapter, that would fine large employers who fail to pay at
least $15 per hour.
For SEIU the question of whether it can turn fast-food
workers into dues-paying members is nevertheless important.
Critics say failure to make gains quickly could raise doubts
among the more highly skilled workers whose dues are financing
the campaign.
SEIU's Henry brushed aside such critiques, saying union
members were solidly behind the movement and seeing tangible
benefits. She pointed to the Los Angeles Unified School District
and Johns Hopkins Hospital among employers who had agreed to a
$15 an hour wage floor in recent negotiations with SEIU members.
"Frankly I'm not worried about it," she said.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Lisa Baertlein in Los
Angeles; Editing by David Greising and Sue Horton)