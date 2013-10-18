Oct 18 A Michigan man who was fired by Wal-Mart
after he defended a woman who was attacked in a store parking
lot during his meal break has been offered his job back, the
company said on Friday.
Kristopher Oswald, 30, who worked at a Walmart store in
Hartland Township, located northwest of Detroit, was dismissed
on Sunday for violating company policy, company spokeswoman
Brooke Buchanan said.
"The protocol is when you do see something, you alert store
management and call the police. That's in place for the safety
of our associates so they don't feel compelled to get into a
situation that may be dangerous," Buchanan said.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said media coverage prompted its
corporate office to review the parking lot security footage and
police report. Oswald, a temporary employee who had worked
nights stocking shelves, was contacted on Friday with an offer
to return to his job.
"While Mr. Oswald did violate one of our policies at the
time, we now have found his intentions were good," Buchanan
said.
The company said it has not heard from Oswald about the
rehire offer. Oswald did not respond to requests from Reuters
for comment.
Oswald was sitting in his car around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday,
eating a sandwich, when he heard a woman scream, he said in an
interview with television station WXYZ-TV in Detroit. A man was
sprawled on the hood of the woman's car. When she tried to pry
him off her vehicle, he attacked her.
"This was just intimidation, aggression and bullying I saw
from a male, belligerent suspect on a defenseless woman," Oswald
said in a video of the interview posted online.
Oswald said he confronted the man, who then began punching
him in the head and threatening to kill him. Oswald said he was
able to subdue the man, but that two other men then jumped on
him from behind.
Livingston County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene
and quickly broke up the fight, Oswald said.
Oswald had been working for Wal-Mart for about seven weeks
and was not yet considered a permanent employee.