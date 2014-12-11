An administrative law judge found Walmart
threatened employees trying to organize workers at two stores in
California, in a victory for workers' rights groups challenging
labor practices at the retail giant.
The ruling issued on Tuesday stems from complaints raised by
workers at Walmart stores in Placerville and Richmond,
California, arguing they were unfairly disciplined for trying to
organize employees.
Geoffrey Carter, National Labor Relations Board
Administrative law judge in Washington, D.C., told the company
to stop applying pressure on employees to discourage work
stoppages, adding the Richmond, California, Walmart managers
told workers they would"shoot the union" and said that employees
returning from a strike "would be looking for new jobs."
The judge also ordered the company to change its dress code
for California employees that restricted employees' ability to
wear union shirts.
Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, could appeal
Carter's decision, but company spokesman Kory Lundberg would
only say that Walmart was still evaluating its next steps.
"We do not agree with some of the administrative law judge's
conclusions," Lundberg said.
The decision is a victory for the campaign by OUR Walmart,
or Organization United for Respect at Walmart, which has been
fighting for better pay and health benefits for workers at the
company's more than 4,000 stores in the United States.
While OUR Walmart is not a union that represents workers for
collective bargaining, it has received extensive advice and
support from the United Food and Commercial Workers union,
according to Carter's opinion.
Complaints about labor practices at stores around the
country have been consolidated into a nationwide complaint that
is ongoing.
Carter's ruling - focused only on the two California stores
- is the first opinion to be issued by a NLRB judge over labor
concerns at the retailer since OUR Walmart started organizing in
2010, said John Logan, an employment expert at San Francisco
State University.
Carter said the dress code enforced at the California stores
prohibited workers from wearing most logos except for Walmart
logos and clothing manufacturer logos, which barred workers
wanting to wear clothing that expressed their cause.
"I find that Walmart's July 2010 dress code is facially
unlawful because it is overbroad and unduly infringes on the
rights of associates to wear union insignia," Carter wrote.
In its briefs on the case, Walmart said the logo
restrictions were needed to maintain the company's public image.
(Additional reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Ken Wills)