By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 7 More than 50 people demanding
better wages for Wal-Mart workers in a protest organized by a
union activists were arrested outside the retailer's store in
the Chinatown section of Los Angeles on Thursday night.
The protesters were taken into custody without incident
after refusing an order by officers to disperse, and would be
held overnight unless they posted $500 bail, said Detective Gus
Villanueva, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.
Glen Arnodo, staff director of the Los Angeles County
Federation of Labor, which organized the demonstration, said the
intent was to draw attention to what he said was Wal-Mart's role
in income inequality.
"Wal-Mart really perpetuates and epitomizes the unequal
distribution of wealth that we have in this country right now,"
Arnodo said.
He said most of the demonstrators taking part in the
peaceful protest were union members, including teachers and
nurses, but also included community activists and others.
Wal-Mart spokesman Kory Lundberg said all Wal-Mart stores in
Los Angeles County remained open and fully staffed despite the
protests as the world's largest retailer prepared for the busy
Christmas shopping season.
"We've seen time and again there are virtually no (Wal-Mart)
associates participating in these orchestrated events because
they know the truth about working for Wal-Mart," Lundberg said,
"We provide our associates with more opportunities for
career growth and greater economic security for their family
than many other companies in America," he said.