By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Aug 3 Telephone bomb threats
were received at three Walmart stores in the Kansas City area on
Friday, the latest in a spate of such threats in Missouri and
Kansas, according to an FBI spokeswoman.
Threats were made to stores in Kansas City, Missouri, the
suburb of Raytown, Missouri, and in Kansas City, Kansas, said
Bridget Patton of the FBI. Local television reports showed the
stores were evacuated, but Patton said no dangerous items were
found.
Last Friday and Sunday, there were 11 reported bomb threats
to Walmart stores in Missouri and Kansas. Patton said the FBI is
looking into whether the threats are connected.