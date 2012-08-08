WASHINGTON The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was given the "all clear" on Wednesday hours after the hospital in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, received a bomb threat, a U.S. Navy spokesman said.

After the America building in the complex was evacuated and swept for suspicious material, security there is no longer threatened, said Joe Macri, a spokesman for Naval Support Activity-Bethesda, where Walter Reed is a tenant.

The "all clear" came at about 12:50 p.m., he said.

On Wednesday morning, a caller said a bomb would go off in the America building, or Building 19, at 10 a.m., Macri said.

No information was available about the person who called in the threat.

The America building has a maximum occupancy of 2,800. Macri said he had no information about the number of people in the outpatient treatment center at the time of the threat.

