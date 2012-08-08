WASHINGTON Aug 8 The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was evacuated on Wednesday after the hospital received a bomb threat at about 8:50 a.m., a Navy spokesman said.

The caller said a bomb would go off in the America building, or Building 19, at 10 a.m., said Joe Macri, a spokesman for Naval Support Activity-Bethesda, where Walter Reed is a tenant.

Building 19 was being swept, Macri said, and the threat was still ongoing.

There is no information as of yet about the person who called in the threat.

"All Appointments at Walter Reed Bethesda have been suspended until 13:00," the hospital's website says.

The America building has a maximum occupancy of 2,800 but Macri said he had no information on the number of people in the outpatient treatment center at the time of the threat.