WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. State Department warned Americans on Tuesday of the possible threat of terrorist attacks in Europe this summer, saying targets could include tourist sites, restaurants, commercial centers and transportation.

"We are alerting U.S. citizens to the risk of potential terrorist attacks throughout Europe, targeting major events, tourist sites, restaurants, commercial centers and transportation," it said in a travel alert expiring Aug. 31.

"The large number of tourists visiting Europe in the summer months will present greater targets for terrorists planning attacks in public locations, especially at large events." (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish)