WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. State Department
warned Americans on Tuesday of the possible threat of terrorist
attacks in Europe this summer, saying targets could include
tourist sites, restaurants, commercial centers and
transportation.
"We are alerting U.S. citizens to the risk of potential
terrorist attacks throughout Europe, targeting major events,
tourist sites, restaurants, commercial centers and
transportation," it said in a travel alert expiring Aug. 31.
"The large number of tourists visiting Europe in the summer
months will present greater targets for terrorists planning
attacks in public locations, especially at large events."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish)