LONDON, June 1 Shares in European travel and
tourism-related companies fell on Wednesday and slightly
underperformed the broader market after the United States warned
of possible summer terrorist attacks in Europe.
The U.S issued its warning on Tuesday, saying targets could
include the European soccer championship in France, although a
State Department official said there was no specific threat
information.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure Index was down
0.8 percent by 0715 GMT, slightly underperforming a 0.5 percent
fall on the broader, pan-European STOXX 600 index.
Shares in airlines such as Air France KLM, British
Airways' owner International Consolidated Airlines Group
and Lufthansa all dipped by 0.2-0.5 percent.
Hotels group Accor also fell 1.9 percent, while
shares in Aeroports de Paris were flat.
