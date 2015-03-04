March 4 A team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul
Allen has found the sunken Japanese warship Musashi, one of the
largest battleships ever built, where it was sunk during World
War Two off the coast of the Philippines, the billionaire said
on Wednesday.
The team used Allen's yacht the M/Y Octopus, relying on the
ship's advanced technology, historical records and detailed
topographical data, to discover and photograph the warship in
the Sibuyan Sea on Sunday, ending a decades-long mystery about
its exact location, a statement on Allen's website said.
U.S. aircraft sunk the Musashi on Oct. 24, 1944, killing
more than 1,000 Japanese, or about half the vessel's crew.
"Mr. Allen has been searching for the Musashi for more than
eight years and its discovery will not only help fill in the
narrative of World War Two's Pacific theater but bring closure
to the families of those lost," said the statement on his
website.
The Musashi, which was named after a province in Japan, was
commissioned in August 1942. The Musashi and its sister ship,
the Yamato, were considered the heaviest and most heavily armed
battleships ever built. The Musashi weighed nearly 73,000 tons
when fully loaded and had nine 46cm Type 94 main guns, along
with aircraft and other features.
It was sunk in the lead-up to the Battle of Leyte Gulf, one
of the largest naval battles in history, pitting American and
Australian forces against the Japanese.
A spokesman for Allen's team said further details about the
discovery would be revealed in the coming days.
The Yamato was sunk on April 7, 1945. Its wreckage has been
photographed a number of times over the years.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill
Trott)