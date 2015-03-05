(Adds comments from Philippine government paragraphs 8-10)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
March 4 A team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul
Allen has found the sunken Japanese warship Musashi, one of the
largest battleships ever built, where it was sunk during World
War Two off the coast of the Philippines, the billionaire said
on Wednesday.
The team used Allen's yacht the M/Y Octopus, relying on the
ship's advanced technology, historical records and detailed
topographical data, to discover and photograph the warship in
the Sibuyan Sea on Sunday, ending a decades-long mystery about
its exact location, a statement on Allen's website said.
U.S. aircraft sank the Musashi on Oct. 24, 1944, killing
more than 1,000 Japanese, or about half the vessel's crew.
"Mr. Allen has been searching for the Musashi for more than
eight years and its discovery will not only help fill in the
narrative of World War Two's Pacific theater but bring closure
to the families of those lost," said the statement.
The Musashi, which was named after a province in Japan, was
commissioned in August 1942.
The shipwreck needed to be verified but would be of major
historical significance, said Manuel Luis Quezon III, the
Philippines' presidential communications undersecretary and
resident historian.
"This would be like finding the Titanic, because of the
status of the ship and the interest in the ship," Quezon said.
Quezon's grandfather was president of the Philippines during the
Japanese occupation of World War Two.
Herminio Coloma, the president's press secretary, said the
discovery of the Japanese warship, an archeological artifact, is
covered by the Philippine cultural heritage law.
"The reported discovery of the Japanese battleship Musashi
by the group of Paul Allen is now being verified by the National
Museum and other concerned government agencies," Coloma said.
"The National Museum is working closely with all
stakeholders to ensure that the provisions of our existing laws
are enforced and complied with," he added, saying under the law
"all cultural property found underwater belong to the state".
The Musashi and its sister ship, the Yamato, to this day
rank as the heaviest and most heavily armed battleships ever
built, said Frank Blazich Jr, a naval historian at the
Washington Navy Yard.
The Musashi weighed nearly 73,000 tons when fully loaded and
had nine main guns, along with aircraft and other features. Its
largest guns fired shells weighing more than 1.5 tons, and the
ship itself measured nearly 863 feet (263 metres) in length,
Blazich said.
"These are just incredibly large warships, they're the pride
of the nation," he said.
The Musashi was sunk at the outset of the Battle of Leyte
Gulf, one of the largest naval battles in history, pitting
American and Australian forces against the Japanese.
On Allen's website, his team posted close-up video of parts
of the Musashi, including a gun turret mount, taken by what a
narrator called an underwater, remotely operated vehicle.
A spokeswoman for Allen's team said further details about
the discovery would be released in the coming days. A
representative from the Japanese Embassy in Washington could not
be reached for comment.
The Yamato was sunk on April 7, 1945. Its wreckage has been
photographed a number of times over the years.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Manuel Mogato
in Manila; Editing by Bill Trott, Eric Beech, Paul Tait and
Jacqueline Wong)