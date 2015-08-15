WASHINGTON More than 100 flights were grounded at airports along the U.S. East Coast on Saturday due to a problem with a flight-tracking system in the Washington, D.C. area, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were 134 flights canceled at airports in Baltimore and Washington as of 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, according to flightaware.com, which monitors global air traffic.

Several hundred flights had also been delayed up and down the East Coast, with some the worst waits seen at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, which saw departure delays of about 2-1/2 hours, it said.

The FAA said in a statement it was working to diagnose an automation problem at an air traffic center in Leesburg, Virginia. It planned to provide updates when more information was available.

"We are directing high altitude traffic around the affected airspace, the FAA said in the statement.

