By Lacey Johnson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. National Archives
Museum opened a civil rights gallery on Wednesday, with a 13th
century copy of the Magna Carta accord, considered one of the
founding documents of modern government, as its centerpiece.
The new 3,450-square-foot (320-square-meter) exhibition
space, "Records of Rights," uses historic documents and visuals
to chronicle civil rights struggles by blacks, women and
immigrants.
The Archives Museum on the National Mall already houses the
Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution and Bill
of Rights. One of the U.S. capital's leading tourist
attractions, the archives have about a million visitors a year.
Philanthropist David Rubenstein, co-chief executive and
managing director of the asset management company Carlyle Group
LP, donated $13.5 million to help pay for the project.
The new gallery bears his name. The funds were also used to
construct an adjacent visitors' plaza.
The new space includes petitions for women's suffrage and a
compensation claim from a former slave, but its highlight is the
Magna Carta. The 1215 English charter was the first to challenge
the monarch's authority with a declaration of rights.
The Magna Carta was reissued in 1297, and the Archives' copy
was one of four made that year. Rubenstein purchased the Magna
Carta, which was previously owned by former presidential
candidate H. Ross Perot, for $21.3 million at auction in 2007.
"These documents really symbolize the great freedoms that we
have in the Western world, but these documents were really
giving rights and freedoms to people who were white and male
and, generally, pretty wealthy," Rubenstein said in opening the
new space.
In addition to original documents, videos and photographs, a
17-foot-long (5-meter-long) digital touch-screen table will
allow visitors to browse more than 300 civil rights documents.
From conception through construction, the gallery and
exhibition took more than two years to complete. The opening was
delayed first by the government shutdown in October and then by
the threat of snow on Tuesday.
"To see the Magna Carta was really, really so thrilling. I
look forward to going back again," said Robin Jacobson of
Bethesda, Maryland, who stumbled upon the new exhibition on a
research trip to the Archives.
