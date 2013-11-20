WASHINGTON Nov 20 A federal panel has left
intact height limits that govern construction in Washington, but
raised the prospect for penthouses and high-rise buildings in
some parts of the U.S. capital.
The recommendation by the National Capital Planning
Commission, announced late on Tuesday, comes after months of
debate and public meetings over the century-old federal rules
that have largely banned high-rise structures in the District.
Building heights in the 68-square-mile (176-square-km) area
are determined by the width of the street on which a structure
fronts. The maximum height is 130 feet (40 meters), with some
exceptions.
The result is a distinctive low-lying skyline that showcases
historic monuments and distinctive landmarks such as the U.S.
Capitol, National Cathedral and the Old Post Office. The tallest
structure is the Washington Monument, which stands at the center
of the Mall and is about 555 feet (169 meters) high.
The National Capital Planning Commission recommended leaving
intact the federal height rules for the part laid out in the
18th century. The area of wide avenues and traffic circles is
home to the White House, National Mall and museums.
The commission left open the possibility that buildings in
the area developed beyond the city's original layout can be
higher - but only after additional study and as long as they did
not interfere with federal interests.
The two recommendations tracked guidance from Darrell Issa,
a California Republican and head of the House of
Representatives' Oversight Committee. The capital is
self-governing, but Congress has overriding authority.
Issa's panel last year requested a study of the height
limits to see if they were still needed. Mayor Vincent Gray had
argued that limits should be eased somewhat to accommodate
growth.
The planning commission called for greater protection for
view lines to and from the Capitol and the White House. It also
urged changing the rules to let people live in building
penthouses, saying the move would add to city tax revenues.
Congress must approve the recommendations for them to take
effect.
