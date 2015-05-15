(Adds details on wider Western drought, agriculture losses)
By Victoria Cavaliere
SEATTLE May 15 Washington state Governor Jay
Inslee declared a statewide drought emergency on Friday, saying
drought conditions due to a lack of snowpack are some of the
worst on record in a region normally known for its drizzly
weather.
In an announcement in the state capital of Olympia, Inslee
said the drought had "deepened dramatically in the past few
weeks," with conditions expected to worsen as the hot summer
months approach.
The emergency declaration will free up funds and water
rights to help counties most in need, Inslee said.
Rain totals in the state were equivalent to prior years,
Inslee said. But the snowpack, which melts into streams, lakes
and rivers and is vital to water supplies, was only 16 percent
of average.
"What we lack is snow," Inslee said. "We are calling it a
snowpack drought."
Washington, know as the Evergreen State due to its abundant
green forests kept lush by heavy precipitation, is one of
several western states struggling under drought conditions.
California is enduring its worst drought on record, and that
state's mountain snowpack, which usually provides about a third
of the state's water, is at the lowest level on record,
according to state officials. Drought emergencies have also been
declared in parts of Oregon and Nevada.
Officials in Washington state were still deciding which
agricultural areas will receive additional water resources and
other support, Inslee said. In some regions, water was being
shifted creek-to-creek and fish were being hauled to more
abundant water, Inslee added.
"We are seeing things happen at this time of year we just
have never seen before," the Democratic governor said. "On the
Olympic Peninsula - where there would normally be 80 inches (2
meters) of snow today in the mountains - the glacier lilies are
blooming."
State officials have estimated $1.2 billion in crop losses
associated with the drought, he said.
Drought conditions also mean the annual wildfire season
could be longer and more destructive, Inslee said. Last year,
Washington state endured one of its worst wildfire seasons on
record.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Will Dunham)