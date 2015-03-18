By Victoria Cavaliere
SEATTLE, March 18 Washington state lawmakers are
considering imposing a steep tax and other restrictions on the
sale of e-cigarettes, legislation the bill's sponsor said on
Wednesday would be the toughest in the nation.
The bill is the latest effort by lawmakers across the
country to address concerns over the health impacts of
e-cigarettes, also known as vapor cigarettes or vapes, which are
not lit like regular cigarettes, but do generally release
nicotine in a heated liquid.
"Many people, particularly teenagers, are being misled into
believing these items are safe," said state Representative Gerry
Pollet, sponsor of the Washington bill. "You deserve to know
what toxic and carcinogenic chemicals are in e-cigarettes," the
Democrat said.
The legislation is part of a nationwide push by health
advocates to tighten controls and labeling on e-cigarettes and
cut down on an increasing number of young people using the
products, which are not regulated by the Food and Drug
Administration.
At least 41 states have passed laws prohibiting sales of
electronic cigarettes to minors, according to the National
Conference of State Legislatures.
Other states and the federal government are considering bans
on the sale of vape flavorings, like bubble gum and chocolate,
that could be attractive to minors.
California and Delaware are looking to add the items to its
list of tobacco products, which would bar their use in public
spaces.
The Washington proposal goes a step further by subjecting
e-cigarettes to the same 95 percent sales tax in place for
regular tobacco products.
Currently only North Carolina and Minnesota have laws taxing
e-cigarette products, and in both states the rates are lower
than taxes on tobacco items.
Ohio Governor John Kasich has proposed adding a $33.75 tax
to 30-milliliter bottles of liquid nicotine, nearly tripling its
price.
The Washington bill would ban flavorings and Internet sales,
and require ingredients to be listed on labels.
"It's an all-in-one piece of legislation," said Karmen
Hanson, NCSL's program manager.
The American Vaping Association said taxes like those
proposed in Ohio and Washington would make it more difficult for
traditional cigarette smokers to switch to e-cigarettes, which
supporters say are a safer alternative.
"It's irresponsible," said association president Gregory
Conley. "You're literally doubling, tripling the price," he
said.
The bill is expected to come to a vote in Washington's
assembly in coming weeks. If it passes, it might face stiffer
resistance in the Republican-led Senate.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Sandra Maler)