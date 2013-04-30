By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, April 30
WASHINGTON, April 30 The District of Columbia
has begun a review of century-old rules limiting building
heights that could let the low-rise U.S. capital grow upward
without harming views of landmarks such as the Washington
Monument and U.S. Capitol.
The city has hired consultants to conduct the review, part
of a congressionally requested plan that could revise building
limits that have largely banned high-rise structures, Mayor
Vincent Gray said on Tuesday.
Under a 1910 federal law, building heights in the
68-square-mile (176-square-km) U.S. capital are determined by
the width of the street on which a building fronts. The maximum
height is 130 feet (40 m), with some exceptions.
The result is a distinctive low-lying skyline with no
skyscrapers to block the view of landmarks such as the National
Cathedral and the Old Post Office. The tallest structure is the
Washington Monument, which rises more 555 feet, 5-1/8 inches
(170 m) into the air.
Partners for Economic Solutions, a Washington consulting
firm, will head a team analyzing the economic impact of raising
the limits, Gray said in a statement.
Skidmore, Owings and Merrill LLC, a U.S. architecture firm,
will be in charge of studying the impact of building heights on
the District of Columbia's character, it said.
The city is working with the National Capital Planning
Commission on the height review.
The House of Representatives' Oversight Committee, headed by
California Republican Darrell Issa, last year requested a study
of the height limits to see if they were still needed. The
capital is self-governing but Congress has overriding authority.
The study by the NCPC and Washington teams will aim to
ensure the prominence of federal landmarks and maintain "the
horizontality of the monumental city skyline," Gray's statement
said.
It also will seek to minimize harm to the original 18th
century plan for the city, and consider such issues as economic
development and security.
The National Capital Planning Commission has hired AECOM
Technology Corp, a design services company, to work on
the study. The panel will vote on the plan's recommendations and
they will go to Congress in the fall, the mayor said.