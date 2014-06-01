(Recasts with climbers assumed dead, adds details)
By Jimmy Lovaas
SEATTLE May 31 Six climbers who disappeared
three days ago on Washington's Mount Rainier are not expected to
be found alive, the National Parks Service said on Saturday
after search teams found their scattered gear.
Search crews for Mount Rainier National Park found climbing
and camping gear in snow more than 3,000 feet (900 meters) below
the last known position of the six climbers and also picked up
distress signals from the group's avalanche beacons, said Fawn
Bauer, a Mount Rainier National Park spokeswoman.
The climbers appear to have fallen or got caught in an
avalanche of snow, rock and other debris, Bauer said. No bodies
have been located, she said.
"We don't believe there was a viable chance for survival,"
Bauer said. The climbers' gear was found at about 9,500 feet
(2,900 meters) on a steep and dangerous area of the mountain,
she said.
The climbing party, including two guides from Seattle's
Alpine Ascents International, set off on Monday for a five-day
ascent along the north face of the glacier-streaked mountain.
They were last heard from via satellite phone on Wednesday
evening when they had reached an elevation of 12,800 feet (3,900
meters) in the Liberty Ridge area, Bauer said.
All was fine, they said, although they noted some bad
weather seemed to be moving in, according to Bauer. Their plan
was to hike to the top of the mountain on Thursday, she said.
A rain and hail storm swept through lower elevations of
Mount Rainier National Park from late afternoon to early evening
on Wednesday, with snow at higher elevations, she said.
Alpine Ascents' website describes the Liberty Ridge hike as
"one of the most technical and physically demanding climbs we do
in the lower 48 states."
Alpine Ascents contacted the park service on Friday
afternoon to report the hikers missing, Bauer said. They were
due back on Friday and the park service waited until first light
on Saturday to begin searching, she said.
The park service dispatched a helicopter with two climbing
rangers on Saturday and three additional rangers were doing a
ground search on Liberty Ridge, Bauer said.
Bauer could not give details about the hikers' identities.
An employee with Alpine Ascents declined to comment, referring
questions to the park service.
An active volcano, Mount Rainier rises 14,410 feet (4,392
meters) above sea level and dominates the Seattle skyline.
(Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Writing by Kevin
Murphy; Editing by Jonathan Allen and Sandra Maler)