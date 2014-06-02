(Recasts with plans for scaled-back search)
June 1 A planned search for six climbers
believed to have fallen to their deaths while ascending
Washington's Mount Rainier will be scaled back due to dangerous
conditions, a park spokeswoman said on Sunday.
The search, already held up by ice and rock falls and poor
visibility, has not been called off. But it will be limited to
efforts to spot the missing climbers from helicopters, said
Patricia Wold, a spokeswoman for Mount Rainier National Park.
"Due to the extreme danger of rock and ice fall at the
bottom of the fall area we are not able to do a ground search,"
she said.
Officials believe the six climbers, caught in an avalanche
of snow, rock and other debris, likely fell about 3,300 feet
(1,000 meters) from the north face of the mountain in what would
be the worst accident on Mount Rainier in three decades.
Helicopter crews found climbing and camping gear in snow
more than 3,000 feet (900 meters) below the climbers' last known
position and also picked up distress signals from the group's
avalanche beacons.
The climbing party, including two guides from Seattle's
Alpine Ascents International, set off on Monday for a five-day
trek intended to take them up one of the toughest ascents of the
ice-covered 14,100 foot (4,298 meter) massif.
They were last heard from via satellite phone on Wednesday
evening, when they had reached a height of 12,800 feet (3,900
meters).
The climbers indicated they were fine and planned to reach
the summit on Thursday but noted bad weather seemed to be moving
in. A rain and hail storm swept through the area Wednesday and
produced snow at higher elevations.
Alpine Ascents' website describes the Liberty Ridge hike as
"one of the most technical and physically demanding climbs we do
in the lower 48 states".
"The larger Alpine Ascents community and families are
stunned and grief stricken," a statement from the group said.
The identities of the climbers have not been released.
Mount Rainier, an active volcano, is part of the Cascade
Range and dominates the Seattle skyline. An ice fall on Rainier
took the lives of 11 hikers in 1981.
