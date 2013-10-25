WASHINGTON Oct 25 Seven people were injured at
Washington's Howard University on Friday when a crowd tried to
ram a gate during the school's homecoming weekend, a police
spokesman said.
"We got a call of a large crowd ramming the gate" at 3:17
p.m, a spokesman for Washington's Metropolitan Police Department
said of the historically black university.
Two police officers suffered minor injuries and five other
people were hurt, the spokesman said. He had no other details
about the incident or the extent of injuries.
A spokesman for the university was not immediately available
to comment.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Alden Bentley)