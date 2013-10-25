(Adds details from radio, school spokeswoman, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 25 At least seven people,
including two police officers, were hurt at Washington's Howard
University on Friday when a crowd rushed the gates of a
homecoming concert, authorities said.
The concert, known as Yardfest, had been oversubscribed and
people had tried to get into the venue when it reached capacity,
Howard spokeswoman Kerry-Ann Hamilton said.
"Public Safety officials have restored order and the concert
has resumed," Hamilton said.
A Washington police spokesman said seven people had been
hurt, including two officers who suffered minor injuries.
The homecoming concert at the historically black university
has long been a showcase for new talent and this year's acts
included Big Sean, Juicy J and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The event
had traditionally been free, but this year a $5 admission was
charged.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Alden Bentley)