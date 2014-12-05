SEATTLE Dec 4 A Washington state woman on
Thursday claimed a $90 million Powerball lottery jackpot after
buying a ticket for the first time, and said she would quit her
job at plane maker Boeing Co and buy a new Subaru.
Lisa Quam, who bought her ticket at a grocery story in
Auburn, south of Seattle, had the six correct numbers in
Saturday's multi-state drawing, the lottery said in a statement.
"Sent out an email to my co-workers and friends at work this
morning and told them what a pleasure it was to work with them
and to check the news today, and they'll come to an
understanding of why I am writing this note," Quam said to
laughter at a news conference in Olympia.
Quam and her husband bought two Powerball tickets on a
Thanksgiving Day run to buy a newspaper and pumpkin spice, the
lottery's statement said. She posted the tickets on the
refrigerator and checked the numbers on Sunday.
"I yelled to my family, 'Get up here!' They all thought I
was mad and angry about something," she said in a statement
through the lottery. "My daughter asked, 'Is this an emergency?'
and I said, 'Yes!'"
Quam has not decided whether to collect the prize as a lump
sum, which would amount to roughly $56.8 million, or as an
annuity of 30 payments.
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot was for $590.5 million
and went to the holder of a single winning ticket last year.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 175
million. The game is played in 44 U.S. states, the District of
Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Quam was the first
Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state.
"We have student loans just like every family, house
repairs. Maybe we'll buy a house for one of the kids," she said
when asked by reporters about her plans.
Quam said she expected to travel more and had already
identified her next new car: a Subaru Forester.
