OLYMPIA Wash. Dec 10 Thanks to a successful
ballot initiative last month, Washington state residents can
legally smoke marijuana in the privacy of their living rooms as
of Thursday.
When that gets old, bar owner Frank Schnarr suggests, area
stoners have another option: grab a booth at Frankie's Sports
Bar & Grill in Olympia and toke up there.
Schnarr, 62, says he is not acting out of a love of cannabis
- he says he hasn't smoked the stuff since he was a soldier
stationed in Southeast Asia in the 1970s. Rather, he's looking
for new sources of income.
"I stay up at night," he said. "I'm about to lose my
business. So I've got to figure out some way to get people in
here."
Schnarr, who waged an ultimately successful battle with
local and state officials over Washington's 2006 smoking ban,
appears to be the first restaurant or bar owner in the state to
test the recently expanded limits on recreational marijuana use.
So, is he breaking the law?
Federal, state and local officials appear unsure. Or if they
are, they're not saying.
"Marijuana remains illegal under federal law," said Emily
Langlie, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle.
"I can't tell you whether what he's doing is legal or not."
Says Tom Morrill, Olympia's city attorney: "We're looking
into it. There are a lot of changes in state law right now.
That's all I can say."
Mikhail Carpenter, spokesman for the state's Liquor Control
Board, newly empowered to make rules for and oversee the state's
planned regime for the cultivation, processing and sale of
marijuana, is similarly noncommittal.
"The board is weighing its options with regard to
Frankie's," he said. "It's not perfectly crystal clear as to who
this falls to."
Carpenter said he knows of no other bar or restaurant in the
state that allows marijuana smoking.
The legal gray area that Schnarr is exploiting exists in
part thanks to his earlier fight over the smoking ban.
In order to flout it, Schnarr renamed his establishment's
smoking-friendly second floor as "Friends of Frankie's," a
private room limited to those who pay a $10 annual membership
fee.
A full range of alcoholic beverages are for sale and the
room is staffed by comely bartenders and cocktail waitresses.
They are volunteers entitled to reimbursement for travel
expenses and childcare but otherwise making their living off
tips.
"Frank's ahead of the curve on (allowing marijuana use),"
says Shawn Newman, Schnarr's attorney. "A lot of other taverns,
bars and restaurants would like to do this, but they didn't have
enough chutzpah to fight the smoking ban so they're locked into
non-smoking operations."
Schnarr says "Friends of Frankie's" has over 10,000 members,
with upwards of 40 joining in the two days since he announced
that marijuana would be welcome.
To help appeal to his new target market, Schnarr has
introduced a $4.20 appetizer menu - included are breaded shrimp,
breaded cheese sticks and breaded mushrooms - and he is toying
with the possibility of opening a medical marijuana dispensary
on a nearby property.
But he isn't looking to attract Olympia's sizable transient
crowd, or stoned college students.
"I'll have security in here, and if I see a bunch of guys
just trying to get ripped, they're gone," he said.
Early last Friday evening, a few dozen customers played
pool, drank beer, smoked cigarettes and loosened up for an
impending shuffleboard tournament.
Only a small group at the back of the bar appeared to be
smoking pot, a glass jar of the stuff sitting on the table
between them.
Chris Sapp, 28, a long-haired diesel mechanic and longtime
Frankie's member, said being able to smoke pot at the bar makes
him feel like he's in Amsterdam.
"If I wasn't a friend of Frankie's already I'd be one now
because you can come here and smoke and feel free," he said
after taking a pull from a small pipe. "That's how it should be.
We shouldn't have to hide weed."
Across the room, another patron commended Schnarr for
welcoming pot use but begged off giving his name. As a volunteer
firefighter, he said, he wasn't supposed to be in contact with
marijuana smoke.
"I cannot be in this room," he lamented. "It's not like I'm
sitting here smoking a joint or anything. My problem is that I'd
love to, but I can't.
