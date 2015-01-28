SEATTLE Jan 28 A U.S. military base south of
Seattle has sent letters warning retail marijuana shops that
military personnel are banned from entering their businesses and
buying cannabis products, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The letters were sent last week by the Armed Forces
Disciplinary Control Board at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in the
Tacoma area.
"The use, possession, manufacture, or distribution of
marijuana remains illegal for all service members, at all times
and locations," said Lewis-McChord spokesman Joe Kubistek.
Washington state voters joined Colorado in 2012 in approving
the use of marijuana for recreational purposes in
state-regulated systems that have ushered in retail shops
carrying a range of marijuana products for adults. Voters in
Alaska and Oregon adopted similar initiatives last year.
Those actions have put the states in conflict with the
federal government, which maintains marijuana is illegal under
U.S. and military law.
A Defense Department spokeswoman said she was unaware of a
broader directive to bases in other states ordering them to send
similar letters. A spokeswoman for Fort Carson, in Colorado,
said the base was not sending out letters for now.
Lewis-McChord issuing warning letters is standard procedure
when there are local conditions near military installations that
could be "adverse" to armed forces personnel, Kubistek said,
adding letters were not sent to medical marijuana dispensaries.
Kubistek said the base had no intention of interfering with
the businesses' operations and that avoiding pot shops is the
legal responsibility of service members who fall under the
purview of military law.
Military officials did not comment on whether they expect
proprietors to simply refuse service or to take further action,
like notifying the base if a service member tries to buy
marijuana.
Shawn Sortland, the owner of Clear Choice Cannabis in
Tacoma, said he received a letter and was unclear about what was
expected. He said he sent the letter to his attorney for a
review.
"On one hand, we want to be in compliance. But we can't
discriminate against anybody," Sortland said.
Sortland said there is no way to identify customers as
military personnel if they are in civilian clothing. "It's not
like they are wearing a name tag," he said.
