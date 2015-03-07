SEATTLE, March 7 A small town in southern
Washington on Saturday opened the state's first recreational
marijuana store that is both owned and operated by the local
government, officials said.
Cannabis Corner in North Bonneville, home to about 1,000
people on the Columbia River Gorge, will sell a range of
marijuana products with all profits going back to the local
community, city leaders said.
"It's a really great solution for these small, rural
communities that need to raise a little bit of revenue," said
Robyn Legun, general manager of Cannabis Corner.
"I think it's a really viable option for other towns and
cities like this," she said.
Washington and Colorado were the first two U.S. states to
legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults over the age
of 21 under 2012 voter initiatives.
In Washington, retail cannabis stores are regulated by the
State Liquor Control Board under a heavily taxed and closely
monitored system.
North Bonneville hatched plans for the retail outlet in
2013, creating a public development authority to work through
the permitting process and raise private money to build the new
store, city officials said.
The city has no schools in its boundaries and constructed
the store away from parks or other areas populated by children,
as required by state law.
Cannabis Corner's employees hope the store will become
another reason to visit the city, whose major industry for years
was timber but now relies heavily on tourists who come to the
region to hike, camp, windsurf and kitesurf.
"We hope to get a lot of folks from all over the place
coming into the store and stopping by to visit," Legun said.
But its debut has been met with skepticism by some local
officials.
Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown told the Seattle Times he
was concerned about a possible uptick in crime and in a surge of
use and possession by minors.
