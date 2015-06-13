(Recasts, adds Dolezal comment to local television)
By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE, June 12 A prominent leader of the
African-American community in Spokane, Washington, is under
investigation for identifying herself as black on a city job
application, as a white couple set off a media storm by saying
they are her biological parents.
Rachel Dolezal, 37, serves as chair of Spokane's independent
police ombudsman commission, and identified herself as white,
African-American and Native American when applying for the job,
City Council President Ben Stuckart said in an interview on
Friday.
Dolezal is also president of the Spokane chapter of the
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
(NAACP), the nation's oldest and largest civil rights
organization.
The city probe was opened after local media questioned
Dolezal's racial identity, Stuckart said. The questions came
after Dolezal filed police complaints of racial discrimination,
most recently that she received hate mail.
"We are gathering facts, looking at city code, to determine
if any city policies in relation to boards or commissions were
violated," Stuckart said.
Spokane's Spokesman-Review newspaper reported that Dolezal's
birth certificate shows her born to a white Montana couple, who
say they are of European and Native American descent.
Dolezal did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for
comment. But she told Spokane's KREM2 television on Thursday:
"If I was asked I would definitely say yes, I do consider myself
to be black."
"There's a lot of complexities ... and I don't know that
everyone would understand that," the Spokesman-Review newspaper
quoted her as saying, also on Thursday. "We're all from the
African continent."
The Montana couple who identified themselves to U.S. media
as Dolezal's biological parents said they have lost touch with
her. They say she has over the years showed an interest in
diversity and black culture, especially after the couple adopted
black children.
"We are her birth parents and we do not understand why she
feels it's necessary to misrepresent her ethnicity," Lawrence
Dolezal told CNN.
Lawrence Dolezal did not respond to requests for comment.
The NAACP said in a statement in response to the controversy
that racial identity was not a qualifying criteria for NAACP
leadership and that it "stands behind Ms. Dolezal's advocacy
record."
"NAACP Spokane Washington Branch President Rachel Dolezal is
enduring a legal issue with her family, and we respect her
privacy in this matter," the NAACP said.
Dolezal holds a master's degree from historically black
Howard University and is a professor in the Africana Studies
Program at Eastern Washington University, according to a
biography on the university website.
The university said in a statement it does not publicly
discuss personnel issues and would not comment on her personal
life.
Debate over Dolezal's actions raged over social media, with
National Football League player Benjamin Watson writing: "Bout
time we answer the question. "What is black?" Or any other so
called "race" for that matter."
Curator and activist DeRay Mckesson tweeted: "The elasticity
and boldness of whiteness never ceases to amaze me."
And Jon Ronson, an author, tweeted: "Feeling incredibly
sorry for #RachelDolezal and hope she's okay. The world knows
very little about her, her motives."
