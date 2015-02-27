SEATTLE Feb 27 A healthy, days-old orca calf
has been spotted with a pod of killer whales in the open waters
of the U.S. Pacific Northwest, the third baby born to the
endangered population this winter, scientists said on Friday.
A research crew had been following the orcas to study their
winter movements and feeding habits when scientists made the
surprise discovery on Wednesday, the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration's fisheries division said.
"The whales were very grouped up and within a few minutes we
observed the new calf - with its unique orangish color on the
white areas. The calf looked very energetic," Brad Hanson, a
NOAA biologist, said in an email from the research vessel.
Scientists said it was the first time they have seen a baby
born in the outer coast, or Pacific Ocean waters, and not the
more protected area of Puget Sound between Washington and
British Columbia where the orcas spend much of their time.
"It's important to see if it survives but also to see if
there's any differences or advantages being born on the outer
coast versus the inner sound," said NOAA spokesman Michael
Milstein.
The baby was the third born in three months, bringing to 80
the number of orcas living in the waters of the Pacific
Northwest.
Though the calf's birth was a hopeful sign, the orca
population of the Pacific Northwest remains perilously low,
experts said. Threats include environmental pollution and
over-fishing that has depleted their primary food source,
Chinook salmon.
Last year, the population lost four killer whales, including
a pregnant female and a weeks-old calf.
The federal research team has been following the highly
intelligent and social marine mammals, the largest member of the
dolphin family, to figure out "where Southern Resident killer
whales go in the winter, and what they eat when they leave Puget
Sound," NOAA said on a website about the project.
The baby was first spotted off the coast of Westport,
Washington, but over the past two weeks the whales have been
busy traversing a wide strip of ocean, from southern Oregon to
central Washington, scientists said.
The Southern Resident orcas are listed as endangered under
both U.S. and Canadian law. The population has reached an almost
record low this year, down from 98 in 1995 and well over 200 in
the 19th century, according to the Center for Whale Research.
