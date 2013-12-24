By Jonathan Kaminsky
OLYMPIA, Wash Dec 23 Washington state is
weighing an end to free metered street parking for most disabled
people after finding that the current system is too easily
abused.
The effort, initiated by the Washington state legislature,
is an attempt to balance the needs of some 750,000 people
eligible for disabled parking privileges with concerns that the
privileges are being widely misused.
A nine-member work group created by the legislature in June
to address the issue put out a report last week recommending a
new, more restrictive standard for unlimited free street
parking, with eligibility hinging on factors such as an
inability to put coins in a meter or walk more than 20 feet.
Those eligible under the new standard could apply for a
separate "meter exempt" placard.
The report's authors, who included advocates for the
disabled and officials with the state's health and licensing
departments, found that free and unlimited street parking led to
fraud and abuse of disabled parking privileges by people who
were not disabled but who had found ways to buy or use the
placards.
Holders of the current state-issued placard would still be
able to park in handicapped spots under the recommended changes
but would no longer get unlimited free street parking in
metered, time-restricted spaces.
Under the proposal, local governments would have the ability
to create their own, more lenient rules. Also, penalties would
increase for fraudulent use of disabled parking passes, from
citations to misdemeanor charges that carry the potential for
jail time.
According to the report, at least 10 other states allow
holders of handicap parking placards to park free in metered
spaces, with varying degrees of restrictions.
Curt Decker, executive director of the National Disability
Rights Network, said people with disabilities ought to be
required to pay for parking just like everyone else, but
expressed concern that a two-tiered placard system could be "a
nightmare" to implement.
"The goal is to integrate those with disabilities into
mainstream society but not let them get some sort of special
treatment," he said.
If lawmakers take up the proposal, it could take two years
to implement, the work group estimated.
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Ken Wills)