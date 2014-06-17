By Jimmy Lovaas
| SEATTLE, June 16
SEATTLE, June 16 Seattle Mayor Ed Murray on
Monday proposed the city remove its cap on the number of
ridesharing company drivers and make concessions to traditional
taxi and car hire companies, in a bid to appease warring
factions hungry for fares.
The Seattle City Council in March unanimously voted to limit
ridesharing services such as UberX, Lyft, and Sidecar operating
in the Pacific Northwest city of about 630,000 people to 150
drivers on the road at any time.
Murray's plan, which still needs council approval, itself
far from guaranteed, would remove the driver limits on an
industry that has emerged in scores of cities to compete with
traditional taxis.
The proposal would also extend hailing rights to for-hire
drivers for the first time, provide 200 new taxi licenses over
four years, relax certain regulations, and require rideshare
drivers to be licensed and insured in a manner similar to taxi
drivers, Murray said.
"We are recognizing that a technology exists that is rapidly
changing the marketplace," Murray told a news conference on
Monday.
The ridesharing services, which allow the public to hail
rides through a smartphone app from drivers using personal
vehicles, have campaigned for a public referendum that would
repeal the limits.
Murray, who had assembled taxi owners, dispatchers, for-hire
owners, and ridesharing firms for a series of meetings aimed at
balancing competing interests, said the referendum would be moot
if Monday's proposal was adopted.
Opposition to UberX, Lyft, and others has risen among local
officials in U.S. cities, who have cited insurance coverage,
among other concerns, as well as among traditional cab
operators, over licensing, safety and other requirements.
Taxi drivers deliberately snarled traffic in Paris, London,
and other European capitals this month in protests against Uber.
Lyft, which lets customers to book rides from a network of
screened drivers and Sidecar, which offers a similar peer-based
service, said the plan was a "first step" in ensuring
ridesharing in Seattle, to boost convenience and affordability.
Murray's plan would "devastate the taxicab industry in
Seattle", said Chris Vandyk, a manager at a Seattle taxi service
which has sued the city in a bid to limit rideshare drivers.
(Reporting by Jimmy Lovaas in Seattle; Writing by Eric M.
Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)