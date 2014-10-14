SEATTLE Oct 14 A suspected robber with a guilty
conscience walked out of a Washington state bank with stolen
cash on Tuesday then waited outside the building for police to
arrest him, police said.
The 64-year-old man walked into a Banner Bank branch in
Bellingham early on Tuesday and handed a teller a note demanding
cash, the Bellingham Police Department said in a statement.
The teller complied, and the man, identified as Richard
Gorton, took the money and left, police said. But instead of
fleeing the scene, he lingered near the bank building where he
was discovered by officers.
"He admitted to officers that he had committed this crime
and indicated that he became remorseful right after he walked
out of the bank," police said, adding that Gorton told officers
he had decided to wait for police instead of making a run with
the cash.
The remorseful robber faces charges of first degree robbery
and was being held in the Whatcom County Jail awaiting
arraignment, police said. The amount of money stolen was not
disclosed by police.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Sandra Maler)