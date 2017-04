Flowers are pictured outside Marysville-Pilchuck High School the day after a shooting at the school in Marysville, Washington October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

SEATTLE A girl shot during a rampage at a high school in Washington state that left another student dead along with the gunman has died from her injuries, Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett said on Sunday.

Gia Soriano, 14, died on Sunday evening. She was among four wounded in a Friday morning shooting in a cafeteria at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, an hour's drive north of Seattle.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, editing by Chris Michaud)