SEATTLE, March 20 Washington state regulators
have recommended BNSF Railway be fined $700,000 for
not properly disclosing that its trains had spilled crude oil
and other hazardous materials on 14 occasions over four months,
officials said on Friday.
BNSF rail cars leaked hazardous material in 16 separate
incidents between November and March but in only two cases were
the spills reported to state officials correctly, according to a
formal complaint by the Washington Utilities and Transportation
Commission.
In eight incidents, the leaks were not reported at all,
commission spokeswoman Amanda Maxwell said.
The list of materials spilled from BNSF trains includes
crude oil, lube oil, diesel fuel and hazardous solid waste,
according to the complaint.
State safety rules require railroads make a telephone report
of the release of a hazardous material within 30 minutes of
learning of the incident in order to assess environmental impact
and ensure public safety but the railroad did not meet that
deadline in several spills, the commission said.
BNSF, the largest railroad company operating in Washington,
had been repeatedly reminded of the rules since last fall,
Maxwell said. BNSF said it was reviewing the complaint and
updating its notification guidelines.
"There is nothing more important to us than safely
transporting all of the commodities we carry," spokesman Gus
Melonas said in a statement. "We believed we were complying in
good faith with the requirements from our agency partners."
The $700,000 fine was the recommendation of the staff of
Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and must be
approved by the board before it is levied.
The complaint against BNSF comes amid a heightened national
focus on rail safety following a series of derailments involving
trains hauling crude oil that resulted in explosions and fires.
Washington state has seen a rapid spike in trains hauling
oil in the past four years, with as many as 19 unit trains
carrying as much as 3 million gallons of Bakken crude now
rolling through the state each week.
