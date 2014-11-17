SEATTLE Nov 17 A slowdown at a busy Washington
state port amid a labor dispute could mean that thousands of
Christmas trees grown in the Pacific Northwest will not be
shipped in time to meet holiday demand in Asia, industry
officials said on Monday.
Some 8 million to 10 million evergreen trees grown in
Washington state and Oregon are sold as Christmas trees each
year, many destined for markets in Asia, Canada and Mexico, said
Bryan Ostlund, executive director of the Pacific Northwest
Christmas Tree Association.
Trees that should have already left the Port of Tacoma for
cities like Hong Kong and Tokyo have been languishing in
shipping containers for about two weeks, he said. The ocean
voyage from Washington state to Asia takes about 23 days.
"Trees are a perishable commodity, so the clock is ticking,"
Ostlund said, adding Tacoma was the primary port for tree
shipments. "If they get there too late for the selling season,
now what do you do with them?" he said.
Asian orders for more than 12,000 trees, already cut and
ready for shipment, have been canceled so far because of the
delays, and just as many trees are estimated to be backlogged at
the terminal, according to the Agriculture Transportation
Coalition.
The Port of Tacoma, the sixth largest container port in
North America, said it had seen a 60 percent slowdown since the
end of October during contract talks between the International
Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime
Association, which represents multinational ocean carriers.
The maritime association has blamed the union for the Tacoma
slowdown as well as for slowing operations at Los Angeles and
Long Beach, the country's busiest shipping complex.
A union representative could not immediately be reached for
comment on Monday. The union has denied causing the slowdown,
which has affected shipments of perishable items including
apples, potatoes and now Christmas trees.
"We have about 2,200 total trees that should have left for
Hong Kong about two weeks ago," said Washington state farmer
John Tillman, adding he feared the inventory, which takes seven
to nine years to grow, would end up tossed "in the harbor."
"It's really disappointing. A lot of people, small farmers
and businesses, their livelihood depends on being able to export
American goods overseas," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Peter Cooney)