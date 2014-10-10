SEATTLE/LOS ANGELES Oct 10 Actress Misty Upham,
who played a housekeeper in the movie adaption of "August: Osage
County," has been missing in Washington state for six days,
police said on Friday.
The acclaimed Native American actress was last seen walking
by herself from an apartment on Sunday around Auburn, some 20
miles south of Seattle, and was reported missing by her father
on Oct. 6, Auburn Police Commander Steve Stocker said.
Police responded to a suicide call from the apartment but
the 32-year-old Upham had already left by the time officers
arrived, Stocker said.
There were no suspects or leads in her disappearance and she
is believed to have left on her own free will, Stocker said.
Police had responded to suicide calls four times in the past
year at the same apartment, Stocker said, and Upham's parents
have told police she is on medications for mental health issues.
Upham, who was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for
her supporting role in the 2008 crime drama, "Frozen River," has
not been in contact with friends or family since her
disappearance, police said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Eric Kelsey in Los
Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)