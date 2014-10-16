SEATTLE Oct 16 A body believed to be that of
missing actress Misty Upham, who played a housekeeper in the
movie adaption of "August: Osage County," has been found in the
Seattle area, local broadcaster KIRO reported on Thursday.
The acclaimed Native American actress, 32, was reported
missing by her father on Oct. 6, after she was last seen walking
by herself from an apartment the day before around Auburn, some
20 miles south of Seattle, Auburn Police Commander Steve Stocker
said.
Auburn police found the body near the White River in the
city, south of Seattle, KIRO 7 reported. Reuters could not
independently verify the reports, and the Auburn Police
Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
But the Seattle Times cited Auburn police spokesman Steve
Stocker as saying the body was found over a cliff in a wooded
area and there was a "good chance" it was Upham, although no
official identification has been made yet.
Police have responded to numerous suicide calls in the past
year at the same apartment, Stocker said, and Upham's parents
have told police their daughter was on medications for mental
health issues.
Upham was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her
supporting role in the 2008 crime drama, "Frozen River."
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Sandra Maler)