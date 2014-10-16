SEATTLE Oct 16 A body believed to be that of missing actress Misty Upham, who played a housekeeper in the movie adaption of "August: Osage County," has been found in the Seattle area, local broadcaster KIRO reported on Thursday.

The acclaimed Native American actress, 32, was reported missing by her father on Oct. 6, after she was last seen walking by herself from an apartment the day before around Auburn, some 20 miles south of Seattle, Auburn Police Commander Steve Stocker said.

Auburn police found the body near the White River in the city, south of Seattle, KIRO 7 reported. Reuters could not independently verify the reports, and the Auburn Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But the Seattle Times cited Auburn police spokesman Steve Stocker as saying the body was found over a cliff in a wooded area and there was a "good chance" it was Upham, although no official identification has been made yet.

Police have responded to numerous suicide calls in the past year at the same apartment, Stocker said, and Upham's parents have told police their daughter was on medications for mental health issues.

Upham was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her supporting role in the 2008 crime drama, "Frozen River." (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)