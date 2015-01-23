(Updates with whale being moved)
SEATTLE Jan 22 A dead gray whale floated
underneath a busy commuter ferry terminal in downtown Seattle,
sending a putrid odor onto the dock on Thursday and diverting
some passenger ferries to another slip before it was moved to a
nearby pier, an official said.
Transportation officials had wanted to move the carcass away
from the ferry terminal before the busy evening rush hour.
"It's the smell," said Susan Harris, a spokeswoman with
Washington State Ferries. "More than anything, it's upsetting
for people to see."
Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) would soon move the body again to a more
remote pier to perform a necropsy and determine cause of death,
she said.
The whale's body, discovered late on Wednesday, was
estimated at between 25 and 35 feet (7.6 and 10.6 meters) long
and apparently drifted in from open waters, lodging under the
busy Colman Dock in Seattle.
There has been no impact on ferry service, used by thousands
of commuters each day to reach jobs in Seattle.
Some ferries to and from upscale Bainbridge Island were
diverted to a different slip after the whale was discovered,
officials said.
The gray whale gets its name from its mottled gray skin,
according to local whale research group, the Orca Network.
The whales live in the Pacific Ocean, traveling from Baja to
the Pacific Northwest, and generally arrive in the Washington
state area in late winter or early spring, the group said.
The population is protected under the U.S. Marine Mammal
Protection Act, and because of their migration pattern along the
busy West Coast, gray whales are vulnerable to collisions with
boats, entanglement in fishing gear and pollution, NOAA said.
Gray whales were removed from the U.S. List of Endangered
and Threatened Wildlife in 1994 after it was determined their
once dwindling population had recovered to near its original
size, NOAA said.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Sandra Maler)