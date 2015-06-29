(Adds no serious casualties reported, zero containment
reported; adds statewide burn ban, fire statistics)
By David Ryder
WENATCHEE, Wash., June 29 A wildfire burning
unchecked in Washington state has destroyed at least 23 homes
and three commercial buildings near the eastern foothills of the
Cascades, state police and emergency management officials said
on Monday.
The so-called Sleepy Hollow fire has scorched an estimated
3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) of rolling grasslands and brush in
and around Wenatchee in central Washington since it erupted on
Sunday, said state patrol spokesman Darren Wright.
A couple of firefighters suffered minor injuries, Wright
said.
He said several hundred homes remained under evacuation
orders on Monday, as firefighters scrambled to take advantage of
heavy overnight showers that slowed the fire's advance. Crews
have yet to establish containment lines around the blaze.
"We had a couple of pretty good rain storms that knocked it
down a bit for us," Wright said, adding the blaze could flare up
again with triple-digit temperatures and low humidity forecast
for the coming days.
Hot, dry winds fanned the flames through drought-parched
vegetation as the fire zone "blew up" late on Sunday, growing
from 200 acres (80 hectares) at about 6 p.m. to 15 times that
size overnight, said Janet Pearce, a spokeswoman for the state
Department of Natural Resources.
Wright said at least 23 homes west of Wenatchee had burned,
and embers blown into town set ablaze and destroyed a recycling
center and two adjoining buildings of a fruit-packing storage
facility.
A thick, black plume from the three burning buildings
drifted over Wenatchee, as well as a haze of lighter smoke.
"Leave your home immediately, the fire is close and you are
in danger," a Chelan County Emergency Management office notice
told area residents.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined, but it
followed a large number of lightning strikes in the region,
Pearce said.
With the approaching Fourth of July holiday, state officials
were asking residents to avoid using personal fireworks, and a
ban on outdoor fires was imposed for state-owned parks and
forests.
Washington experienced its worst wildfire season on record
last year, with the Carlton Complex fires blackening 250,000
acres (100,000 hectares). It has tallied more than 300 wildfires
so far this year, according to the Natural Resources Department.
The Sleepy Hollow is one of dozens of large wildfires
flaring across the western United States, including more than 60
in Alaska alone, where 650,000 acres (263,000 hectares) have
burned, the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho,
reported.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud and Carey Gillam; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Sandra Maler)