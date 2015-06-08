By Victoria Cavaliere
SEATTLE, June 8 Bears, cougars, elk and even
lizards will be getting a bridge of their own in Washington
state so some of the region's largest and most endangered
wildlife can safely cross a major highway.
The Washington State Department of Transportation will break
ground on Tuesday on the crossing, which will span Interstate
90, a major thoroughfare that links the Seattle area with
eastern Washington as it meanders across the United States,
agency officials said.
The 150-foot-long (45-metre) wildlife bridge about 50 miles
(80 km) southeast of Seattle near the Snoqualmie Pass will be
the largest of its kind in the state, helping to cut down on
collisions between vehicles and animals along a "critical
connective link" in the north-south movement of wildlife living
in the Cascade Range, according to the I-90 Wildlife Bridges
Coalition.
Crews recently built three wildlife tunnels under the
highway that are being used by smaller species, ranging from
coyotes to ducks and otters, said Jen Watkins, a project
coordinator with the coalition.
"We're seeing success even before the work is complete," she
said, referring to animal crossings. "And it's not rare, it's
frequent."
The new bridge, which will take about four years to
complete, will be one of two scheduled to traverse the
interstate highway, which is undergoing a $1 billion revamp
along a 15-mile (24-km) stretch to improve safety and widen the
corridor to six lanes from four. About 27,000 cars and trucks
use that stretch of interstate each day, according to
transportation statistics.
The wildlife bridge will accommodate large animals, like
black bears and elk, as well as smaller species like
salamanders, as they shuttle across the highway looking for food
and mates, authorities said.
Watkins said she expected the crossing to become especially
popular as adult animals begin training their young to use it.
Scientists also hope the spans will help the recovery of
endangered wildlife populations, like wolverines and the gray
wolf.
The bridge will be the second of its kind in Washington,
with a smaller crossing already built in Seattle. Wildlife
bridges also exist in Colorado and Montana, as well as European
countries including Germany and the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Peter Cooney)