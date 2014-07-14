WASHINGTON, July 14 The Washington, DC city
council on Monday overrode Mayor Vincent Gray's veto of the
budget it passed last month, rejecting the outgoing mayor's
calls for compromise and a new spending plan.
"I am disappointed that the council did not see fit to work
with me to craft a reasonable compromise that serves the best
interest of District residents," Gray said in a statement.
Gray had vetoed the $10.6 billion budget on Friday, saying
it would raise property taxes for seniors, and that its taxes on
gyms and yoga classes would discourage residents from
maintaining their health. He also criticized the budget for
ending tax credits for first-time home buyers and for changing
funding for the streetcar system.
Gray had also said the plan would tie future mayors' hands
by linking tax cuts to any increases in revenue.
The mayor failed to win the nomination of his Democratic
party for another term, which means he will not be in office to
implement most of the budget for the fiscal year starting in
October.
Even though the override needed just nine of 13 votes, the
Washington Post reported that only one council member, Tommy
Wells, voted against it. Wells had also voted against the budget
initially.
After Friday's veto, the council worked to build public
support for the budget, saying that its tax cuts would save
individuals earning under $500,000 more than $400. It added that
the budget boosted spending on the district's office of aging by
$1.25 million and dedicated millions toward ending homelessness.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)